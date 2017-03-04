SAFE CITY: Columbia City again ranks high in Indiana
STAFF REPORT
The Post & Mail
COLUMBIA CITY — In a new study, Columbia City has ranked once again in the Top 20 of safest cities in Indiana.
The study was conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, located in Washington D.C.
It is a national trade association of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the nation.
Columbia City ranked 14th on the list.
To identify the safest cities the organization used its own population and internal research, as well as statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report.
Cities that failed to complete a crime report with the FBI and cities with a population under 5,000 were eliminated from the rankings.
From there, cities were placed on the list based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 100,000 people.
Those results were weighted, with violent crimes taking 70 percent of the total and property crimes accounting for the remainder, and then moved to accommodate rates per 1,000 people.
According to their study, Indiana makes up two percent of the U.S. population, has a 2.93 violent crime rate per 1,000 people and a 29.51 property crime rate per 1,000 people.
The Top 20 safety list
for Indiana
reads as follows:
1. St. John
2. Zionsville
3. Carmel
4. Lowell
5. Fishers
6. Dyer
7. New Whiteland
8. Jasper
9. Westfield
10. Chesterton
11. Valparaiso
12. Brownsburg
13. Cedar Lake
14. Columbia City
15. Batesville
16. Munster
17. Danville
18. Nappanee
19. Plymouth
20. Tell City
