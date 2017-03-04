SAFE CITY: Columbia City again ranks high in Indiana

STAFF REPORT

COLUMBIA CITY — In a new study, Columbia City has ranked once again in the Top 20 of safest cities in Indiana.

The study was conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, located in Washington D.C.

It is a national trade association of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the nation.

Columbia City ranked 14th on the list.

To identify the safest cities the organization used its own population and internal research, as well as statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

Cities that failed to complete a crime report with the FBI and cities with a population under 5,000 were eliminated from the rankings.

From there, cities were placed on the list based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 100,000 people.

Those results were weighted, with violent crimes taking 70 percent of the total and property crimes accounting for the remainder, and then moved to accommodate rates per 1,000 people.

According to their study, Indiana makes up two percent of the U.S. population, has a 2.93 violent crime rate per 1,000 people and a 29.51 property crime rate per 1,000 people.

The Top 20 safety list

for Indiana

reads as follows:

1. St. John

2. Zionsville

3. Carmel

4. Lowell

5. Fishers

6. Dyer

7. New Whiteland

8. Jasper

9. Westfield

10. Chesterton

11. Valparaiso

12. Brownsburg

13. Cedar Lake

14. Columbia City

15. Batesville

16. Munster

17. Danville

18. Nappanee

19. Plymouth

20. Tell City