RURAL DEATHS: Motorcyclists die during weekend

A holiday weekend crash claimed the lives of a motorcyclist and his passenger.

Rick L. Bowling, 57, of Big Lake, was operating his 2001 Harley Davidson with passenger Jordan S. Tuttle, 28, also of Big Lake, aboard Saturday night, southbound on CR 450 E about 2,900 feet south of its intersection with Cider Mill Road.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle went off the roadway shortly before 10 p.m., traveled approximately 50 feet and collided with a tree.

Both Bowling and Tuttle were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department deputies and the Coroner’s Office investigated the fatal crash.

They noted the chip-and-seal road was dry at the time of the wreck.