RETURNING HOME: Hannah Schaefer will visit for local performance later this month

Award-winning local singer / songwriter Hannah Schaefer will return from Nashville, Tenn. Sunday, March 19 for a special praise concert at Thorncreek Bethel Church of God, located north of Columbia City on Ind. 9.

The 10 a.m. performance is, of course, open to all.

Schaefer has had great success in recent weeks with her newest single “Inside Out.”

Growing up, she participated in the youth choir at her church and was trained classically throughout high school. Participating in any musical activity she could, she was determined to make a career on the stage.

By the end of her senior year, she received a scholarship to the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, but soon realized God was calling her into the Christian music industry.

Schaefer followed the calling, picked up her guitar and honed in on contemporary pop styles of singing/songwriting and took up residence in Nashville, Tenn.