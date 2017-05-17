RETIRING OLD GLORY: Flag retirement, inspirational / patriotic music to be hosted by Leathernecks Memorial Day evening

COLUMBIA CITY – The mighty voices of the Chain O’ Lakes Chorus will once again highlight the program as the Marines of the Leatherneck Coffee Club of Northern Indiana perform their annual Memorial Day evening flag service.

The Chorus will perform the “Marine’s Hymn,” the traditional Naval hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” the hauntingly beautiful “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables, “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Mansions of the Lord,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Tradition calls for the audience to join in the final song.

The musical performance, sponsored by Minear Real Estate, will be 7 p.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, on the west lawn of the Whitley County Court House.

At that time the Leathernecks will destroy hundreds of worn and tattered U.S. flags by fire in a ceremony they began in 2014.

Flags to be retired may be brought to the ceremony and given to an usher, or dropped off beforehand at Yo2go on the north side of the Courthouse Square.

Nearly a hundred volunteers are involved in the 2017 ceremony including the 4-H Junior Leaders who will serve as ushers. CCHS standout musician Emily Neher will play “Taps” on the trumpet.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the patriotic, inspirational event.

Cookies baked from USMC recipes will be available at the ceremony for early arrivals.