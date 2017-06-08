RESULTS ARE IN: Inaugural First Friday was a stunning success; Downtown prepares for big Saturday

Downtown Columbia City was bustling as attendees enjoyed the inaugural First Friday event last week.

First Friday will take place the first Friday of every month, with the next one scheduled for July 7.

Each event will offer the community different activities to take part.

Downtown will also be busy this Saturday with the weekly Farmers Market and the monthly Art in the Alley events, as well as the annual Flag Honoring ceremony at noon coordinated by the Columbia City Elks Lodge.

