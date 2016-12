The staff of DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, invites the public to attend one of two holiday memorial services to be held at the funeral home Saturday, Dec. 3.

Attendees are welcome to join the 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. service.

Reserve a seat and have a loved ones name or names added to the remembrance list by calling 244-5122.