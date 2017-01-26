REDEVELOPMENT RENDERING: Preliminary design for new building

Zachary Benedict, of MKM Architecture Inc., has been working with the Columbia City Redevelopment Commission to design a new mixed-use housing unit for the vacant northwest corner of Van Buren Street and Line Street in Downtown Columbia City. Current designs are preliminary, and may experience changes pending final designs and the potential awarding of a grant, expected in coming weeks. The project will be a 25-unit apartment complex with a business tenant space on the ground floor. Complete details are in your Post & Mail newspaper.