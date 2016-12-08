RECYCLING CHANGES: Recycling days adjusted starting Jan. 2

Whitley County Environmental will be changing recycling collection days and routes effective Jan. 2, 2017.

“We (Whitley County Environmental) are now going to four days a week for recycling,” said Steve Smith, president of Whitley County Environmental. “The previous (recycling) map was so unreadable and the four-day pick-ups are better because it pulls off Saturday pick-ups and eliminates confusion.”

