RECIPE OF THE WEEK: German potato salad

German Potato Salad

1/2 lb. bacon, frided crisp and crumbled

1/2 c. onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. flour

2 to 6 Tbsp. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. celery seed

1 dash pepper

1 c. water

1/2 c. white vinegar

6 c. potatoes, peeled and sliced

Reserve 1/4 cup fat from cooking bacon. Cook onion in bacon fat until tender, blend in flour, sugar, salt, celery seed and pepper. Add water and vinegar. Stir and cook until thickened. Add bacon and potatoes, toss lightly until heated through.

Recipe by Maxine Kemery