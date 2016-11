Crock Pot Dessert

2 cans fruit filling

1 tsp. flavoring (such as almond or vanilla)

1 box cake mix

1 stick butter, softened

1 (2 oz.) pkg. nuts, optional

Empty fruit filling into a greased, wide bottom crock pot. Stir in flavoring and a few nuts. Mix dry cake mix with butter until crumbly. Spread cake mix on top of fruit filling. Spread nuts on top of cake mix. Bake on High for 3 to 4 hours.

Recipe by Joyce Butler