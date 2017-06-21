RAINBOW OVER OLD SETTLERS: Unexpected showers dampen first evening of Old Settlers Days

Despite unexpected rain showers that dampened the first evening of Old Settlers Days in Downtown Columbia City, the sun came out near dusk and rainbows emerged. Less damp conditions are forecast for coming days.

A 10 to 20 percent chance of showers Tuesday evening rapidly turned into a 90 percent chance as showers popped up near Lake Michigan and made their way across Northern Indiana for a direct hit on Columbia City.

Nonetheless, the evening dried somewhat and the Midway was open and The Junk Yard Band, the free musical entertainment, took the stage.

Wednesday's free musical entertainment will be "Last Call Band" starting at 8 p.m. Bring your law chairs and blankets and enjoy.

Complete details are in the Wednesday edition of your Post & Mail.