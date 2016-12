RAIN, RAIN, RAIN: High near 60, then a wind, cold Tuesday

MONDAY afternoon

Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. Southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

MONDAY night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

TUESDAY night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.