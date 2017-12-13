PUBLIC MEETING: Legislative update is this Saturday

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will once again be hosting a Legislative Update Series, which will begin this Saturday, December 16, 2017.

The meeting is open to the public at 8 a.m. at the Chamber, 128 W. Van Buren St.

State Representative Chris Judy and State Senator Andy Zay will be on-hand to answer questions, hear concerns and provide an update on the issues around the state, before heading into legislative session next year.

This is the first event leading into the Chamber’s 2018 Legislative Update Series.