PROJECT FOUNDATION IN PLACE: Vietnam Veterans War Memorial footings on Courthouse Square
Thursday, May 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
Columbia City Street Department employee Jason Wells and other crew members worked on the northwest corner of the Whitley County Courthouse Square in recent days preparing a new cement foundation for the future Vietnam Veterans War Memorial, as well as the holiday season’s Santa House.
According to Vietnam Memorial Fund Project Coordinator Ty Murphy, a dedication for the war memorial is planned on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.
Category: