PROCLAIMED: Disability Awareness Month is being touted

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel, pictured center, signed a proclamation Thursday declaring March as Disability Awareness Month in the community. At the City Hall proclamation signing were a number of representatives from Passages, Inc. From left; Christina Sipe, Sarah Porter, Lonny Coffing, Nate Mahorney, Mike Harmon, Ben Kramer and Gloria Gonzalez. Passages will be celebrating the month with a variety of events, including an art auction and a theatrical play.