PRIMARY: Voter turn-out normal for primary election

Voter turnout in Whitley County’s Primary Election was 26 percent, which is 4,626 voters, in addition to the 1,160 early votes that came in.

While just a percent more than a quarter of the 22,229 voters would seem to be low, it’s not really, according to Whitley County Clerk of Courts Debbie Beers.

“This is average,” she said. “This was expected. Am I disappointed? I’m so thankful for all the voters that come out, but do I wish more would come out? Yes.”

She added, “It’s a lot to prepare for an election, but this turnout is typical for an off-Presidential election.”

The long day did not end without some optimism though. “We look forward to a much bigger turnout come General Election!” Beers said. She also wanted to extend her gratitude to those working the polling sites for the day.