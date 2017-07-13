PRE-FAIR JUDGING: Projects assessed in advance of Whitley County 4-H Fair opening Friday
Thursday, July 13, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The big, exciting Whitley County 4-H Fair is poised for opening Friday and will be full of fun, family activity through Thursday, July 20.
A special "See You at the Fair" publication/schedule is in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County. Subscribe today so you won't miss any local happenings! Call 260 244-5153.
Category: