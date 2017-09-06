POWERFULLY IMPRESSIVE: Haflinger and Draft Pony Show visits Whitley 4-H Fairgrounds for Labor Day Weekend competition
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Shanahan Haflingers, located in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, placed third in the final show Monday afternoon of the six-hitch competition.
The Haflinger and Draft Pony Show took place this past weekend at the Whitley County 4-H fairgrounds, and was hosted by the Indiana Haflinger Horse Association.
The Shanahan team was driven by Bob Shanahan.
