POW WOW: Columbia City weekend event will honor 'Mother Earth'

The 22nd Annual Mihsihkinaahkwa (Little Turtle) Pow Wow will come to Morsches Park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in celebration of our area’s rich Native American heritage.

The Pow Wow, hosted by the Miami people of Northern Indiana, consists of a weekend of celebration, dancing and education. The festivities, auction and vendors will be in the park all weekend selling traditional items and unique food.

The theme of this year’s Pow Wow is “Honoring Mother Earth.”

“We like to focus on different aspects of life every year, and we chose this theme to celebrate our natural tie to Mother Earth,” said Lila Parks, Pow Wow chairwoman.

The Pow Wow is located in Columbia City because the Great Miami Chief Little Turtle (b. 1752-d. 1812) lived in the area northeast of Morsches Park.

“My favorite part of the Pow Wow is hearing the drums and putting my heartbeat as one with the earth,” said Parks. “It feels like all one happy family there.”

Pow Wow admission for adults is $4, with children 12 and under free. Weekend passes will be available for $6.

One of the main events is the Grand Entry, which honors Miami ancestors through dance. Many don their tribal garb and perform dances to honor those who have gone before them, as well as other dances such as The Jingle Dress Dance and The Two Step.

Buffalo Stew in the Park Dinner

New for this year is the Buffalo Stew in the Park Dinner on Friday evening. Dinner is $8 per adult, children four and under are free, and all who come receive a $2 off coupon for admission on Saturday and Sunday. Native American music will be provided throughout the evening, and the Soarin’ Hawk Raptors group will have a demonstration as well.

On Sunday there will be a scholarship auction open to the public.

Mihsihkinaahkwa

(Little Turtle) Pow Wow

Weekend Schedule

Friday, August 11

5 p.m. - Gates Open – Vendors Open

6 - 8 p.m.- Soarin’ Hawk Raptor

Rehabilitation demonstrations

5 - 7 p.m. - Buffalo Stew in the Park

Dinner

5 - 8 p.m. Silent Auction

Saturday, August 12

10 a.m. - Gates Open. Admission $4 for adults - children 12 and under free.

10 a.m. - Vendors open (until closing)

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Soarin’ Hawk

Raptor Rehabilitation

Presentation/Stories

11:30 a.m. - Adam Strack performs

1 p.m. - Grand Entry - East entrance

of dance arena

2 - 4 p.m. - Demonstrations in

Family Tent

4 p.m. - Break for dancers

and participants (until 6 p.m.)

6 p.m. -Evening Grand Entry -

East end of dance arena

6:15 p.m. - Evening dancing

(until 8 p.m.)

8 p.m. - End of Dancing - Close of

Pow Wow for Saturday

Sunday, August 13,

10 a.m. - Gates Open. Admission $4

for adults - children 12 and

under free.

10 a.m. - Vendors open (until closing)

10:30 a.m. - Scholarship auction

- Elders Tent

10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. - Children’s Day

- Activities for all ages,

crafts, games, stories & books

12 p.m. - Grand Entry - East

Entrance of dance arena

4 p.m. - Traditional presentation

of gifts to Elders, Dignitaries

and Participants

4 p.m. - End of 2017 Pow Wow