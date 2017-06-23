PORK IS ON: Elks Lodge in Downtown Columbia City will host Open House for all, hog roast starting at 5:30 Friday

Mmmmmm . . . hog roast is Friday evening at Elks Lodge public open house!
Staff Writer
Friday, June 23, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City Elks Lodge 1417, located on the east side of the Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City, will be open to all today – as well as Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continuing through 8:30 p.m., the Elks will host a public Old Settlers Festival hog roast --- plus plenty of good times in the family-friendly newly remodeled dining rooms. The Elks will be open to the public again on Saturday before, during and after the Old Settlers-American Legion Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. and travels down Main Street from the high school.

Here is the remaining 114th Old Settlers Days schedule, which concludes Saturday evening:

Every day
•Poor Jack’s Amusement Midway — 5 to 11 p.m. daily Tuesday through Saturday;
Midway wristband discount
from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
•Whitley County Historical Museum — Open tours Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; “Paint the Museum” event during all open hours.

Friday
•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 9 a.m. Euchre Tourney (register for euchre at 8:30 a.m.); Loaded Baked Potato Lunch 11:15 a.m.
•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Peabody Public Library, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Family Story Time, 10 a.m.
•Elks Lodge Open House/Hog Roast, all are invited 109 S. Main St. — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
•“Big Caddy Daddy” (Rock & New Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Saturday
•Farmers Market, Parkview Whitley Hospital— 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•2017 Garden Walk, Smith Twp. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitley Co. Master Gardeners
•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Elks Lodge Open House all are invited; meet old and new friends before and after the big parade 109 S. Main St. — noon to close
•W.C. Pork Producers, corner of Main and Van Buren Streets — Sandwich Feed 4 p.m.
•OSD 4-Mile Fun Run Leading Parade – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, N. Main St.
•American Legion Parade “Heroes & Heroines,” Main St. from North St. through Downtown— 6 p.m.; line-up at 3-5:30 p.m. at CCHS;
•“The Band Cheyenne” (Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Mike Redman, entertainment chairman, and the entire Old Settlers Association, would like to thank Dennie & Debra Elkins, show hosts for the nightly entertainment, and The RV Center for providing the facilities for the musicians to prepare for their performances.

