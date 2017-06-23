PORK IS ON: Elks Lodge in Downtown Columbia City will host Open House for all, hog roast starting at 5:30 Friday

Columbia City Elks Lodge 1417, located on the east side of the Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City, will be open to all today – as well as Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continuing through 8:30 p.m., the Elks will host a public Old Settlers Festival hog roast --- plus plenty of good times in the family-friendly newly remodeled dining rooms. The Elks will be open to the public again on Saturday before, during and after the Old Settlers-American Legion Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. and travels down Main Street from the high school.

Here is the remaining 114th Old Settlers Days schedule, which concludes Saturday evening:

Every day

•Poor Jack’s Amusement Midway — 5 to 11 p.m. daily Tuesday through Saturday;

Midway wristband discount

from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

•Whitley County Historical Museum — Open tours Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; “Paint the Museum” event during all open hours.

Friday

•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 9 a.m. Euchre Tourney (register for euchre at 8:30 a.m.); Loaded Baked Potato Lunch 11:15 a.m.

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Peabody Public Library, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Family Story Time, 10 a.m.

•Elks Lodge Open House/Hog Roast, all are invited 109 S. Main St. — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

•“Big Caddy Daddy” (Rock & New Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Saturday

•Farmers Market, Parkview Whitley Hospital— 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•2017 Garden Walk, Smith Twp. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitley Co. Master Gardeners

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Elks Lodge Open House all are invited; meet old and new friends before and after the big parade 109 S. Main St. — noon to close

•W.C. Pork Producers, corner of Main and Van Buren Streets — Sandwich Feed 4 p.m.

•OSD 4-Mile Fun Run Leading Parade – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, N. Main St.

•American Legion Parade “Heroes & Heroines,” Main St. from North St. through Downtown— 6 p.m.; line-up at 3-5:30 p.m. at CCHS;

•“The Band Cheyenne” (Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Mike Redman, entertainment chairman, and the entire Old Settlers Association, would like to thank Dennie & Debra Elkins, show hosts for the nightly entertainment, and The RV Center for providing the facilities for the musicians to prepare for their performances.