PIGSKIN PICKS: Jay Crow, Jeff Shively are this week's winners! You can be next week's!
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Jay Crow and Jeff Shively outlasted dozens of readers by each picking 8 of 9 games correctly. Jay won on a tiebreaker.
Pick up your Post & Mail every Wednesday at convenience stores, newsstands or retail outlets throughout Whitley County. You too can win! Completed picks are due by 5 p.m. each Friday. Complete rules are published each week. Pick and win!
Category: