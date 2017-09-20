PIGSKIN PICKS: Jay Crow, Jeff Shively are this week's winners! You can be next week's!

The Post & Mail's Pigskin Picks Contest is published every Wednesday. Pick up your newspaper and play – and win!
Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Jay Crow and Jeff Shively outlasted dozens of readers by each picking 8 of 9 games correctly. Jay won on a tiebreaker.

Pick up your Post & Mail every Wednesday at convenience stores, newsstands or retail outlets throughout Whitley County. You too can win! Completed picks are due by 5 p.m. each Friday. Complete rules are published each week. Pick and win!

Category: