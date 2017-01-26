PERFORMING TO PERFECTION: Indian Springs Show Choir places high
Thursday, January 26, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Indian Springs Middle School’S Show Choir placed second in their first competition of the season at Carroll High School last Friday. The show choir is made up of seventh- and eighth-grade students from Columbia City’s middle school. The choir is directed by Karyle Genth and choreographed by Joel Genth.
See more photos featuring Indian Springs and Churubusco High School performances in Friday's edition of The Post & Mail.
