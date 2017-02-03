PEABODY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Pre-school reading program successful

COLUMBIA CITY — Jarrett Ragan, Brynlee Stanczak and Declan Wamsley were busy this winter reading and listening to 1,000 books.

By doing so they finished the 1,000 Book Club program offered for preschools at Peabody Public Library.

For finishing the challenge each child received a book of his or her choice to keep and their photos have been added to the Wall of Fame in the Children’s Department at the library.

This program helps preschoolers get ready for kindergarten – along with fostering a love for reading.

For more information about this reading program and other programs offered for older students, contact the Children’s Department at Peabody Public Library by calling 244-5541.