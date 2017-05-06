ONE OF THE FIRST: Redden signs to play football with Indiana Wesleyan's inaugural team

Columbia City senior Dyson Redden signed a letter of intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Dyson is one of the early recruits to a program that will begin its inaugural season of play in 2018.

Redden will pursue a degree in athletic training at Indiana Wesleyan.

Pictured front, from left: Dyson Redden; DJ Redden, sister and Cheryl Redden, mother. Back Indiana Wesleyan Offensive Coordinator Eric Terrazas and Columbia City Head Football Coach Brett Fox.