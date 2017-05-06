ONE OF THE FIRST: Redden signs to play football with Indiana Wesleyan's inaugural team
Saturday, May 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
Columbia City senior Dyson Redden signed a letter of intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Dyson is one of the early recruits to a program that will begin its inaugural season of play in 2018.
Redden will pursue a degree in athletic training at Indiana Wesleyan.
Pictured front, from left: Dyson Redden; DJ Redden, sister and Cheryl Redden, mother. Back Indiana Wesleyan Offensive Coordinator Eric Terrazas and Columbia City Head Football Coach Brett Fox.
Category: