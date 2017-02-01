ONE DAY SALE! Post & Mail's Groundhog Day Sale is Thursday

On Ground Hog's Day, Thursday, Feb. 2, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can earn an entire month free with your paid subscription to The Post & Mail, Whitley County's daily newspaper!

Be in the know!

Stop by the newspaper's business office at 927 W. Connexion Way in Columbia City or call (260) 244-5153

or (260) 625-3879.

Remember, it's one day only . . . so plan to subscribe on Groundhog's Day!