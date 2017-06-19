OLD SETTLERS DAYS STARTS TUESDAY: Midway ride set-up begins Monday

the 114th Old Settlers Days-American Legion Festival is Tuesday through Saturday in and around Downtown Columbia City.

Here is the schedule of activities

Every day

•Poor Jack’s Amusement Midway — 5 to 11 p.m. daily Tuesday through Saturday;

Midway wristband discount from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday.

•Whitley County Historical Museum — Open tours Tuesday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; “Paint the Museum” event during all open hours.

Tuesday

•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 Brats & Chips Lunch 11:15 a.m.; Dominoes Tourney, noon.

•OSD Past Presidents’ Dinner — 5:45 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Event Center. Invitation only.

•“The Junk Yard Band” (Oldies) - 8 p.m. on South Courthouse Stage.

Wednesday

•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 Coney Dogs & Cheesy Fries Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Skip-Bo Tourney 12:15 p.m.

•Whitley County EDC Summer Mishmash, Chapman’s Brewing Co., 6 p.m.

•Last Call Band, (Jazz, Blues, Soul, Variety) 8 p.m. on South Courthouse Stage.

Thursday

•Registration of Old Settlers — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St.; “Museum Alive,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 Lasagna 11:30 a.m.; Curtis Smith, formerly of 21 Alive, to crown King & Queen.

•OSD Beef & Chicken Noodle Lunch & Dinner, Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N. Main Street — Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dinner 4 to 7 p.m.

•Civil War Parade, 12 noon, from Museum to Civil War Monument at the Whitley County Courthouse.

•OSD Horseshoe Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Whitley County Horseshoe Club, 2445 W. State Road 205.

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Peabody Public Library, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 5-8 p.m.

•OSD Oldest & Longest Continuous Citizen awards — 7:30 p.m. South Courthouse Stage.

•He Said She Said (Rock & New Country) — 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Friday

•Whitley County Council on Aging, The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Dr. — RSVP 244-6068 9 a.m. Euchre Tourney (register for euchre at 8:30 a.m.); Loaded Baked Potato Lunch 11:15 a.m.

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Peabody Public Libraryt, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Family Story Time, 10 a.m.

•Elks Lodge Open House/Hog Roast, all are invited 109 S. Main St. — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

•“Big Caddy Daddy” (Rock & New Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Saturday

•Farmers Market, Parkview Whitley Hospital— 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•2017 Garden Walk, Smith Twp. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitley Co. Master Gardeners

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Elks Lodge Open House all are invited; meet old and new friends before and after the big parade 109 S. Main St. — noon to close

•W.C. Pork Producers, corner of Main and Van Buren Streets — Sandwich Feed 4 p.m.

•OSD 4-Mile Fun Run Leading Parade – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, N. Main St.

•American Legion Parade “Heroes & Heroines,” Main St. from North St. through Downtown— 6 p.m.; line-up at 3-5:30 p.m. at CCHS;

•“The Band Cheyenne” (Country) - 8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Mike Redman, entertainment chairman, and the entire Old Settlers Association, would like to thank Dennie & Debra Elkins, show hosts for the nightly entertainment, and The RV Center for providing the facilities for the musicians to prepare for their performances.