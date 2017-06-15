OLD SETTLERS DAYS! Preview booklet inserted in Friday's Post & Mail; advanced sale on discounted ride tickets winding down

COLUMBIA CITY – The Old Settlers Days/American Legion Festival is just around the corner – it starts Tuesday – and sharply discounted prices for carnival midway rides are now available for purchase, although time for the discounts will end soon.

A special festival preview booklet will be inserted in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

Old Settlers Days is June 20-24 in and around Downtown Columbia City.

Discounted ride tickets are available at:

•3 Rivers Federal

Credit Union

275 Frontage Road;

•ACE Hardware

200 Diplomat Drive;

•Brew Ha

120 N. Main Street;

•Crossroads Bank

526 W. Connection Way;

•Culligan Water

675 W. Business 30;

•CVS Pharmacy

531 N. Line Street

•Family Video

405 N. Line Street;

•J & J Insurance

155 Diplomat Drive;

•Lake City Bank

601 W. Countryside Dr.;

•Horizon Bank North

507 N. Main Street;

•Horizon Bank South

125 S. Main Street;

•Pro Fed Credit Union

545 N. Line Street;

•Redman Plumbing

309 W. Van Buren St.;

•Shear Envy Hair Care

244 Frontage Road;

•Star Bank

105 Frontage Road;

•Star Insurance

/Star Bank

102 W Van Buren St.;

•Subway South

206 E. Chicago Street;

•Wal-Mart

402 W. Plaza Drive;

•YMCA

950 E. Van Buren Street;

and

•Wing’s Etc.

496 W. Plaza Dr., Suite 5.