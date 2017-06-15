OLD SETTLERS DAYS! Preview booklet inserted in Friday's Post & Mail; advanced sale on discounted ride tickets winding down

2017 Old Settlers Assocation President Gene Smith is leading the 114th Old Settlers festival.
Thursday, June 15, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

COLUMBIA CITY – The Old Settlers Days/American Legion Festival is just around the corner – it starts Tuesday – and sharply discounted prices for carnival midway rides are now available for purchase, although time for the discounts will end soon.

A special festival preview booklet will be inserted in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

Old Settlers Days is June 20-24 in and around Downtown Columbia City.

Discounted ride tickets are available at:
•3 Rivers Federal
Credit Union
275 Frontage Road;
•ACE Hardware
200 Diplomat Drive;
•Brew Ha
120 N. Main Street;
•Crossroads Bank
526 W. Connection Way;
•Culligan Water
675 W. Business 30;
•CVS Pharmacy
531 N. Line Street
•Family Video
405 N. Line Street;
•J & J Insurance
155 Diplomat Drive;
•Lake City Bank
601 W. Countryside Dr.;
•Horizon Bank North
507 N. Main Street;
•Horizon Bank South
125 S. Main Street;
•Pro Fed Credit Union
545 N. Line Street;
•Redman Plumbing
309 W. Van Buren St.;
•Shear Envy Hair Care
244 Frontage Road;
•Star Bank
105 Frontage Road;
•Star Insurance
/Star Bank
102 W Van Buren St.;
•Subway South
206 E. Chicago Street;
•Wal-Mart
402 W. Plaza Drive;
•YMCA
950 E. Van Buren Street;
and
•Wing’s Etc.
496 W. Plaza Dr., Suite 5.

