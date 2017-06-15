OLD SETTLERS DAYS! Preview booklet inserted in Friday's Post & Mail; advanced sale on discounted ride tickets winding down
COLUMBIA CITY – The Old Settlers Days/American Legion Festival is just around the corner – it starts Tuesday – and sharply discounted prices for carnival midway rides are now available for purchase, although time for the discounts will end soon.
A special festival preview booklet will be inserted in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
Old Settlers Days is June 20-24 in and around Downtown Columbia City.
Discounted ride tickets are available at:
•3 Rivers Federal
Credit Union
275 Frontage Road;
•ACE Hardware
200 Diplomat Drive;
•Brew Ha
120 N. Main Street;
•Crossroads Bank
526 W. Connection Way;
•Culligan Water
675 W. Business 30;
•CVS Pharmacy
531 N. Line Street
•Family Video
405 N. Line Street;
•J & J Insurance
155 Diplomat Drive;
•Lake City Bank
601 W. Countryside Dr.;
•Horizon Bank North
507 N. Main Street;
•Horizon Bank South
125 S. Main Street;
•Pro Fed Credit Union
545 N. Line Street;
•Redman Plumbing
309 W. Van Buren St.;
•Shear Envy Hair Care
244 Frontage Road;
•Star Bank
105 Frontage Road;
•Star Insurance
/Star Bank
102 W Van Buren St.;
•Subway South
206 E. Chicago Street;
•Wal-Mart
402 W. Plaza Drive;
•YMCA
950 E. Van Buren Street;
and
•Wing’s Etc.
496 W. Plaza Dr., Suite 5.
