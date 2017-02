ODD FEBRUARY WEATHER: From 59 Tuesday to snow and cold Wednesday!

AFTER HEAVY FOG EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, ODD FEBRUARY WEATHER CONTINUED WITH THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN, WITH UP TO 3/4 INCH OF RAIN RECORDED AND A HIGH OF 59.

SNOW WILL MOVE INTO WHITLEY COUNTY ABOUT 9 A.M. WEDNESDAY WITH PERHAPS AN INCH OF ACCUMULATION AND A HIGH OF 33. WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE TEMPERATURE DIPS TO 19 AND THE HIGH THURSDAY REACHES ONLY 22.

PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES CONTINUE FRIDAY WITH A HIGH OF 42 BEFORE THE TEMPERATURE AGAIN SPIKES TO A HIGH OF 58 SATURDAY WITH SHOWERS. MODERATE HIGHS NEAR 40 WILL CONTINUE WELL INTO NEXT WEEK LOCALLY WITH DRY CONDITIONS PREDICTED.

WELCOME TO THE FEBRUARY WEATHER ROLLER COASTER!