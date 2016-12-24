OAK GROVE CHURCH OF GOD: All invited to Christmas Eve, Christmas Day services

Oak Grove Church of God's congregation invites all to their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services – and wishes a blessed holiday to all!

Oak Grove Church of God is located at 2426 S. Raber Road, just south of Columbia City.

Merry Christmas!

Oak Grove Christmas Eve

services - 6 and 10 p.m.

Oak Grove Church of God invites the public to join them in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ at its Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

•Oak Grove Christmas Day

service - 10 a.m.

Oak Grove Church of God invites the public to join them in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ at its Christmas Day service, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to coming in their jammies and staying for some birthday cake during this family friendly celebration.