NUMEROUS PROBLEMS: High winds cause outages, road closings, fires

Numerous power outages plagued Whitley County Wednesday afternoon as a High Wind Warning predicted by the National Weather Service materialized.

Winds, some gusting over 60 mph, are forecast to subside Wednesday evening.

During Wednesday afternoon utility companies worked on numerous power outages, including those lasting several hours in Downtown Columbia City.

Also, trees were reported to have fallen across roads and power lines in numerous locations. It seemed the northern half of Whitley County bore the brunt of the wind damage.The power line problems resulted in several grass fires from sparking downed power lines.