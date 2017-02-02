NO SURPRISE HERE! Punxy Phil sees his shadow; 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley (right) interprets the Groundhogese spoken by Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, Groundhog’s Day. Phil directed Deeley to the scroll that reported he had seen his shadow, and therefore predicted six more weeks of winter. Pictured holding Phil is co-handler Ron Ploucha, who was serving as a handler for the final time this year.

PHIL’S OFFICIAL PROGNOSTICATION — 2017

“At Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day, we celebrate a worldwide holiday. It’s mighty cold weather you’ve been braving. Is it winter or is it summer you’re craving? Since we’ve been up all night and starting to tottle, I, Punxsy Phil, shall not dawdle. My faithful followers, I clearly see — a perfect, clear shadow of me. Six more weeks of winter it shall be!"