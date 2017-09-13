NEW SUBDIVISION: Passages Inc. contemplates housing on former hospital site

Additional housing may soon become available in the city – and was the major topic of discussion – during Monday evening’s Columbia City Plan Commission meeting.

Passages, Inc. and its partner group Whitley Crossings LLC is looking to expand its subdivision housing in the community.

Jason Meyer, CEO of Passages, and Vice President Dave Lehman appeared before the Plan Commission for an advisory session on the current project design.

The subdivision would be located just north of Passages Creative Learning Center on Oak Street, the site of the former Whitley Memorial Hospital hospital in the city.

The subdivision would have 22 homes, the majority of which would have driveway access from a cul-de-sac off of Oak Street.

Complete details in Wednesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.