NEW CCHS: WCCS Board readying bid process, will meet Monday

Preliminary designs for the cafeteria were one of several subjects that were presented to the Whitley County Consolidated School board on the new Columbia City High School, which will be located on Ind. 9 adjacent to Indiana Springs Middle School.

Current designs have named the serving area the Blue River Cafe, and will feature a winding blue line along the floor, referencing the local river not too far from campus.

The cafe will have a variety of hot and cold stations for students to choose from each day. Designs will be finalized at a later date, and construction is expected to begin in June.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the site on June 16 at 11 a.m.

The school board meets in regular session Monday, 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle Tech Academy board room.

