NEW CCHS: Bigger auditorium, gym in the works?

These students stand together representing part of the current fifth grade class that will be the first WCCS students who will complete all four years in the new Columbia City High School as the Class of 2024. Groundbreaking for the school is set to begin in June 2017 and completed for the 2020 school year. Pictured above, from left, are Samuel Bechtold, Mary Raber; Lucas Minier, Mary Raber; Jalynne Pope, Northern Heights; Kameron Hoag, Northern Heights; Bronson Craft, Northern Heights; Katelin Bolinger, C
Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County Consolidated Schools (WCCS) Board of Trustees met again for a special work session Monday evening to address community concerns about the new high school.
Many faculty members and residents have spoken with different WCCS Board members about certain sections of the new Columbia City High School, hoping that changes could be made.
The WCCS Board met with representatives of architectural firm Fanning-Howey and The Skillman Corporation, which is planning the construction, to discuss changes to the auditorium and gymnasiums.

To read details on these important local developments – plus other local news you need to know – pick up Wednesday's print edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County for a mere two quarters.

Better yet, subscribe for convenient home delivery for as little as 37 cents per day or as a pdf via The Post & Mail's e-edition ($70 per year). Call The Post & Mail, 244-5153, for your special subscription deal.

Category: