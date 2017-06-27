MORSCHES TOURNEYS IN FULL SWING: Softball and baseball championships this week

Finals for softball and baseball tourneys at Morsches Park are scheduled for this week, with girls softball finals set for Wednesday and boys baseball on Thursday.

•Girls Lob Ball finals are set for Wed. 6 p.m.

•Girls Minor finals are to be held Wed. at 7:30 p.m.. If a second game is needed, it will take place Friday at 6 p.m.

•Girls Major championship is set for Wed. 7:30 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. if a second game is needed.

•Boys Coaches Pitch finals are set for Thursday 7:30 p.m.

•Boys Minor finals are set for Thursday 6 p.m.

• Boys Major finals will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday.

•Babe Ruth finals are set for Thursday at 6 p.m.