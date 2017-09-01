MOPPING UP: Firemen finishing fire call Friday morning
Friday, September 1, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Firefighters were attending to hot spots and mopping up from a significant business fire at Grable & Associates Realty Friday morning.
Details concerning the early morning blaze in Columbia City are in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
Subscribe for convenient home delivery of local news you need to know by calling 244-5153.
Category: