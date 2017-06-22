Mmmmm . . . OLD SETTLERS NOODLE DINNER: Lunch today until 2 p.m.; dinner 4 to 7 p.m.

The traditional Old Settlers Day is underway and one of the hallmarks – in addition to Old Settlers registering at the Whitley County Historical Museum on Jefferson Street – is the Noodle Lunch and Dinner at nearby Grace Lutheran Church on North Main Street.

Chicken or beef noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert are included with a drink. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and dinner is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's delicious!