Mmmmm . . . OLD SETTLERS NOODLE DINNER: Lunch today until 2 p.m.; dinner 4 to 7 p.m.

Cooks and servers are at the ready at Grace Lutheran Church on North Main Street in Downtown Columbia City
Thursday, June 22, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

The traditional Old Settlers Day is underway and one of the hallmarks – in addition to Old Settlers registering at the Whitley County Historical Museum on Jefferson Street – is the Noodle Lunch and Dinner at nearby Grace Lutheran Church on North Main Street.

Chicken or beef noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert are included with a drink. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and dinner is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's delicious!

