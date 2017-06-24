MIZPAH SHRINE: 63rd Charity Horse Show begins

The Mizpah Shrine will host its 63rd Annual Charity Horse Show this Saturday, June 24, showcasing riders from all over the region.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol Grounds, 985 Ind. 9, Columbia City, with events lasting throughout the day.

Approximately 100 to 200 riders from around the region will take part in this event. It is the longest continuous running horse show in the nation, note Shriners.

Proceeds from the event go to Shrine Hospital for Children.

More information about this event can be found at www.shrinehorseshow.org.