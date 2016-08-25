MISSING PERSON LOCATED: Woman near Coesse was subject of police search

The local woman who was the subject of a police search most of Thursday was located about 4 p.m., according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department announced on social media that it was searching for a missing older female in the Coesse area.

Denise Ramsey, age 60, was the subject who was missing and later located about 4 p.m. A statewide Silver Alert was issued about mid-afternoon Thursday, following the earlier social media posting by the Sheriff's Department.

Details have not been released concerning where she was found, only that Ramsey had been located. Authorities thanked the public for efforts during the search.