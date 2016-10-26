MILLER TRIPLETS: Brothers reflect on their big birthday

Aaron, Jason and Chad Miller are ready for a big milestone in their lives. These triplets celebrate their 40th birthday together today, Oct. 26, 2016.

For the first few years of the triplets’ lives, The Post & Mail routinely featured the three sons of Joe and Joan Miller with photos and shared their latest news with readers. Recently The Post & Mail connected with them once again to get their thoughts on turning 40 – and find out what has changed since spending their childhood in Whitley County.

Details on this an other interesting local news are in the Wednesday print edition of The Post & Mail and pdf online edition.

The print edition is available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.