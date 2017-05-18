'IN MEMORIAM SPECIAL PUBLICATION': Compilation of more than 400 Post & Mail obituaries from 2016 is now available
Thursday, May 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
More than 400 Post & Mail obits
published in 20-page compilation
COLUMBIA CITY – The keepsake edition of more than 400 obituaries published during 2016 is now available for purchase at the business office of The Post & Mail, 927 W. Connexion Way in Armstrong Business Park, Columbia City.
The business office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Families, friends, genealogists and local historians will be interested in purchasing a copy of this special 20-page annual publication.
Price is $3 per copy or $10 for four.
