MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS: Monday morning parade, evening Flag retirement event

COLUMBIA CITY – The annual Memorial Day parade will be held in Columbia City Monday, May 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Parade line-up is at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at Eagle Tech Academy, 107 N. Walnut St., and travels eastbound on Van Buren Street to Greenhill Cemetery. A memorial ceremony at the cemetery will be conducted following the conclusion of the parade.

If the parade is cancelled due to weather, the ceremony will be held upstairs at the American Legion on West Van Buren Street at 11:15 a.m.

Also on Monday, U.S. Marines and the Leatherneck Coffee Club will be retiring worn and tattered American Flags by fire in the annual ceremony held on the Whitley County Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

The public is urged to attend and bring flags to retire; flags may also be dropped off at Yo2Go in Downtown Columbia City.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. The Chain O’ Lakes Chorus will perform patriotic and inspirational music and Emily Neher, of Columbia City High School, will perform “Taps,” on trumpet.