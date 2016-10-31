MANCHESTER U: Preview Day set for Nov. 19

A campus visit is one of the most important steps in choosing a college and Manchester University is offering students a chance to experience the campus.

The university invites students of all ages and their families to spend some time on the North Manchester campus and talk about their interests and goals with Manchester faculty, staff and students and discover whether Manchester is the fit for their academic future.

They are encouraged to sign up for Saturday Preview Day, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is no cost to register.

The visit includes an information fair, academic sessions, campus tour, financial aid session, complimentary lunch, a panel with current students, meeting coaches and meeting admissions staff.

To register, visit www.together.manchester.edu/manchester-preview-day/inquiryform. Register or request more information by calling 800-852-3648 or e-mailing visit@manchester.edu.

There are still spots available in the Nov. 5 Saturday Preview Day.

Manchester University, with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, offers more than 60 areas of academic study to 1,600 students in undergraduate programs, a Master of Athletic Training, a Master of Pharmacogenomics and a four-year professional Doctor of Pharmacy. Learn more about what’s available at the private, northern Indiana school at www.admissions.manchester.edu/areas-of-study.