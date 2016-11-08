LOCAL WINNERS: Small number of local contested races determined
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Unofficial final results in local contested races:
WHITLEY COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(Top three)
Thor A. Hodges (REP) 29.55% 10,332 votes
Chad Banks (REP) 29.54% 10,330 votes
Bill Overdeer (REP) 27.28% 9,539 votes
Steven B. Heaston (DEM) 13.64% 4,769 votes
SMITH-GREEN SCHOOL BOARD
Luther A. (Luke) Gross 54.18% 1,115 votes
Jeremy Hart 45.82% 943 votes
WHITLEY COUNT CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS BOARD
Columbia City
Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer 63.75% 5,595 votes
Anne F. Plunkett 20.78% 1,824 votes
Tisha Richmond 15.46% 1,357 votes
Jefferson Twp.
William A. Tucker Jr. 55.28% 4,253 votes
Stanley K. Crum 44.72% 3,440 votes
WHITKO SCHOOL BOARD
Joseph A. Begley 54.73% 932 votes
Stephen P. Smith 45.27% 771 votes
Category: