LOCAL BALLOTING NEARS CONCLUSION
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
By 8 p.m., 33 of Whitley County's 34 precincts have reported and been tallied, with unofficial results determined:
Republicans led in all races in Whitley County. Democrat Mark Mynhier is unopposed for county surveyor.
In the County Council At-Large contest, the top three vote-getters for the three seats, all Republicans:
Thor Hodges
Chad Banks
Bill Overdeer
In non-partisan contested school board races:
Whitley County Consolidated Board
Columbia City
Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer winner
Jefferson Township
William A. Tucker Jr. winner
Whitko School Board District 3
Joseph A. Begley winner
Smith-Green School Board District 2
Luther A. (Luke) Gross winner
Election Day polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
