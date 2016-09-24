LIVE UNITED! United Way preps for big Day of Caring this Tuesday

COLUMBIA CITY — Over 30 businesses and dozens of people are preparing to take part in United Way’s annual Day of Caring, helping to build community ties that will last for years to come.

“We do a variety of projects and the emphasis is we come together one day to help and build a sense of community,” says Cindy Baker, executive director of the United Way of Whitley County.

This year marks 12 years of the Day of Caring program.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, area businesses will be dispatched to different parts of Whitley County to assist non-profits and organizations with any projects that they could use assistance.