LIFE-SAVING GIFTS: Steel Dynamics presents AEDs to Sheriff's Department

Steel Dynamics has donated three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

With Steel Dynamics’ donation, all deputies and reserve officers now have access to this life- saving equipment.

Deputies are often first on the scene where AEDs can be used and can start care prior to EMS and First Responders arriving, increasing survival chances.

Above, from left, are Malinda Palmer, registered nurse at Steel Dynamics, WCSD Detective Bill Brice, Sheriff Marc Gatton, and Michael Busse and Jeremy Cronkite, of Steel Dynamics.