LIFE SAVERS: Narcan kits, available locally, are life savers

As the opioid epidemic grows, so does the number of overdose cases.

For example, Columbia City Police Chief Tony Hively told Council at its Tuesday meeting that this past week three officers were called to assist an individual who overdosed.

He told the council that Narcan, a prescription that blocks the effects of an opioid to the brain, was used successfully to save the individual’s life.

In a way to help with this growing problem, the Whitley County Health Department is offering free Narcan kits to interested individuals. The department received 40 kits through a grant program with the Indiana State Department of Health.

Department members note that these kits are distributed confidentially to interested parties who also take part in one-on-one training with a nurse from the Health Department on how to use the Narcan kit in an emergency situation before help arrives. Training takes approximately one hour. If a person is interested in taking part in this training, they can schedule an appointment by calling 260- 248- 3121.