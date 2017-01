Larwill’s Larry Sroufe entered two cars in last weekend’s Rumble in Fort Wayne racing series. Sroufe’s cars went 1-2 on both Friday and Saturday with Sroufe and Josh Ross driving.

Pictured are the top three finishers on Saturday. From left: Mike Fedorcak, from Roanoke, third place; Larry Sroufe, second place; and Josh Ross, first place.