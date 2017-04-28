LANDING IN WHITLEY: American LandMaster expands here

STAFF REPORT

The Post & Mail

COLUMBIA CITY – American LandMaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributor of off-road utility vehicles, announced plans Friday to expand its operations in Indiana, creating up to 67 new jobs by 2020.

“Here in Indiana, small businesses like American LandMaster provide more than 1.2 million jobs for Hoosier families,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “This week, we not only celebrate National Small Business Week, but the success of American LandMaster in Indiana. We look forward to witnessing their growth as we continue our efforts to build a pro-growth business climate, support Indiana’s entrepreneurs and invest in our Hoosier workforce.”

The company will invest more than $4 million to lease and equip a 112,000-square-foot space at 2499 S. 600 E. near U.S. 30 in Columbia City. The new facility will serve as the company’s headquarters and will accommodate the consolidation of American LandMaster’s manufacturing operations in Roseland, Louisiana, and Fort Wayne. With plans to begin production at the new facility in September, the move will support the company’s efforts to increase efficiency of its operations, enhance customer service and increase its product lineup.

The new facility, which is less than 15 miles from the company’s manufacturing operations in Fort Wayne, will accommodate the company’s entire workforce in Indiana.

American LandMaster plans to begin hiring for fabrication, welding, assembly, paint and support positions in June. Interested applicants may apply by emailing jobs@americanlandmaster.com.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered ASW LLC (dba American LandMaster) up to $420,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $70,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.

Whitley County Council is also considering additional incentives at the request of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.

“We are pleased that American LandMaster has chosen to move its operations here to Whitley County,” said Whitley County Commissioner George Schrumpf. “Not only do we welcome the company to our community, we also want to warmly welcome and provide support to any employees who are considering relocating to the Whitley County community.”

